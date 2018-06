Spirit Night – Thursday, June 7 – 5:00 pm-8:00 pm

Join us for food and fun! Come support the Our House Domestic Violence Shelter and 10% of the evening’s sales will be donated accordingly.

Chick-fil-A Rockmart

1500 Chattahoocee Drive

www.chick-fil-a.com/rockmart

www.facebook.com/chickfilarockmart