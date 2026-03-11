Special Election in Georgia’s 14th District Heads to Runoff; Polk County Votes for Fuller

Clay Fuller and Shawn Harris advance to April 7 runoff after no candidate clears 50% in 17-person field

Georgia’s 14th Congressional District special election is heading to a runoff next month, with Polk County voters backing Trump-endorsed Republican Clay Fuller by a wide margin Tuesday night.

Fuller, a district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and retired Army Brigadier General Shawn Harris — a Democrat — were the top two finishers in a crowded 17-candidate field and will square off in an April 7 runoff. Because no candidate cleared 50% of the vote, Georgia law requires the top two finishers to advance regardless of party.

Polk County Breaks for Fuller

Here in Polk County, Fuller dominated — capturing 46.1% of the vote with 2,388 ballots cast in his favor. Harris finished second locally with 1,462 votes, or 28.2%. Republican Brian Stover came in third in the county with 500 votes (9.7%), followed by fellow Republican Colton Moore at 424 votes (8.2%).

District-Wide Results Tell a Different Story

Across the full 14th District, Harris actually led the field with 39.9% of the vote, while Fuller pulled 34.2%. Former state Sen. Colton Moore, a vocal Trump supporter backed by far-right groups, finished third district-wide with 10.9%.

Harris out-raised every candidate in the race, bringing in $4.3 million. But Fuller holds what many consider an equally valuable asset in this district — a personal endorsement from President Donald Trump. Fuller appeared alongside Trump at an event in Rome, Georgia last month, where he called himself a “MAGA warrior.” He is also backed by the Club for Growth, a fiscally conservative political organization.

The Seat and the Stakes

The race is to fill the seat left vacant by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned in January with a year remaining in her term following a public falling out with Trump over the Epstein files. The 14th District, which covers northwestern Georgia including Polk County, is considered solidly Republican — Trump carried it by 37 points in the 2024 presidential election.

With Republicans holding only a 218–214 majority in the House, the party cannot afford an upset loss. Greene, once one of Trump’s most prominent House allies, remained neutral in the race to succeed her.

The runoff between Fuller and Harris is scheduled for April 7.