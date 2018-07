Everyone is invited and welcome to come out to Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 194 East Point Rd. and join us in celebrating our men and women’s Worship Service on August 28, 2018 at 3 p.m.

Our special guest speaker will be Minister Rita Prior of Indiana. Minister Rita Prior is the Daughter-in-Law of Deacon Clarence Prior.

For more information, contact Deacon Clarence Prior at 770-546-6668.