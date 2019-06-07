Southside VBS Safari

Come to Southside Baptist Church for the kick-off for Safari VBS on Wednesday, July 10th starting at 6:30 p.m. Classes will be Sunday, July 15th – Wednesday, July 17th. Commencement will be Thursday, July 18th!!!
Come to Southside Baptist Church for the kick-off for Safari VBS on Wednesday, July 10th starting at 6:30 p.m. Classes will be Sunday, July 15th – Wednesday, July 17th. Commencement will be Thursday, July 18th!!!
Copyright © 2019 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340