“Sounds of Jericho” – CPAC

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Sounds Of Jericho is a traditional male quartet formed out of Flowery Branch, GA. The members of the quartet are Stacy Bragg, Stephen Sigmon, Ken Thomas, and Matt Tyler.

First and foremost, each member loves the Lord, loves to sing, and loves to minister to others through music. Also, each member of the group has extensive musical experience, well founded in Southern Gospel.

In 2014, Sounds of Jericho was nominated in the Top 10 New Traditional Quartet!

Tickets may be purchased at the box office or online at: https://cedartownshows.com/