New York graduation ceremony sparks coronavirus cluster after families returned from Florida vacation The infected people in the cluster visited Florida, then attended a high school graduation ceremony back home in New York.

Shawn Johnson East reveals struggle with body image after 2008 Olympics: 'I didn't know how to function as a normal human being' Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East opened up Saturday about her struggles with her body image and drugs after her professional athletic career was over. Ryan Gaydos

Rockies' Ian Desmond's passionate essay reveals why he's skipping pandemic-shortened season Colorado Rockies infielder Ian Desmond penned a heartfelt message Monday explaining why he won’t be participating in the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season when baseball returns. Ryan Gaydos

Cal Thomas: Vote on DC statehood – what's behind the House Dems' cynical action The Founders specifically prohibited the District from becoming a state, but who listens to them anymore. Cal Thomas