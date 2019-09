Introductory Line Classes on Mondays through September.

FREE

Cedartown Senior Center, 605 Lynton Drive (in Bert Woods Park) from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dance all, or part of, the two hours or just come and check out this healthy activity! For step-counters, the two hours gives you about 5000 steps!!

Sole Mates dance to a variety of music from country to funk. Come and join us on Mondays!