So Loved – Ladies Conference

For God SO LOVED the world…

So Loved: Ladies is a women’s event for ALL women and young girls! Our purpose to serve, love on and offer a time of fellowship with other ladies who all walk different paths in life. We hope that new friendships will be created and that our attendees leave with a rejuvenated spirit, rooted in God’s love. VICTORY BAPTIST CHURCH, Hendrix Road, Rockmart, GA

Session 1 Friday, September 17, 6:30pm Worship: Steve Reischl Speaker: Leanne Beck Johnson

Session 2 Saturday, September 18, 10:00am Worship: Steve Reischl Speaker: Dr. Chinwe’ Williams

This event will also have a RESOURCE AREA that will feature many different organizations and ministries.

**You can attend one or both of the sessions and each will be approximately two or more hours.

**There is no set cost to attend the event although a $10 donation per person is welcomed at the door.

**There is no childcare at this event but your child is welcome to attend with you.

**If you would like to volunteer or help sponsor please email solovedevents@yahoo.com .

Please share this flyer on Face Book with your friends, families, churches and groups. If you would like more marketing material and/or a 30 second audio advertisement please email solovedevents@yahoo.com.