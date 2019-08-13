Small Business Event

The management of the Cedartown Post Office is pleased to announce an upcoming event for small business owners in our area. Please plan on joining us on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 for an open house for small businesses. We will have helpful information about how your business can expand in the world of the internet, and show you ways to reach customers that you have never considered through our services. We can help you grow into a world-reaching business, where you can send your merchandise to anywhere your customers may be. Many businesses in our community already use these services and are reaping the benefits of extending their sales beyond our community. Such local businesses as: Live Wire, KTM, CedarStream, Holmes for Her, and many others have discovered the wonderment of our Business Connect Service already. Come join us for our event and see if this service can work for your business and help you boost your sales. We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, all day during the post office hours!!