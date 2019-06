Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church will have a 5th Sunday Night Singing this Sunday, June 30, at 7:00 p.m. Featured guests will be Sis. Kathy Garner of Rome, GA and Bro. Phil Bishop of Villa Rica. They will be sharing the love of God through music and testimony. Mt. Zion East is located at 1335 Mt. Zion East Road, Buchanan, GA 30113.

Everyone is invited to attend!!