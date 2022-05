Kristi Noem vows to protect the unborn if Supreme Court does overturn Roe v Wade Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., responded to the alleged draft of a forthcoming Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization striking down Roe v. Wade with a pledge to convene a special session of the South Dakota legislature to limit abortion should the Court's final ruling strike down the 1973 precedent. Tyler O'Neil

Ingraham: Let's drop these misleading euphemisms Laura Ingraham discusses how the Left is continuing to promote sex-change operations and hormone therapy for adolescents on "The Ingraham Angle." Fox News Staff

Greg Gutfeld: Celebrate the people who work to keep America going Greg Gutfeld discusses on "Gutfeld!" the Apple employees who don't want to return to the office. Greg Gutfeld

Hannity: Welcome to the 'world of conservatism' Elon Musk Sean Hannity discusses the MSNBC host, Mehdi Hasan, calling Elon Musk 'not so bright' after buying Twitter on 'Hannity.' Fox News Staff