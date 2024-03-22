Shrinette’s Easter Bake Sale – LOCATION CHANGED

Lawmakers target illegal immigrants after hearing from murder victim’s father ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate passed two bills aimed at illegal immigration this week, one day after the father of murder victim Laken Riley urged lawmakers to take a tougher stand on the issue. The 22-year-old nursing student was killed on the University of Georgia campus in Athens last month. A 26-year-old Venezuelan man allegedly […]

Oxendine pleads guilty in health-care fraud scheme John Oxendine ATLANTA – Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate John Oxendine pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to conspiracy to commit health-care fraud in a scheme involving the ordering of unnecessary medical tests. Oxendine, 61, admitted that his insurance consulting business ordered the tests from a lab company in Texas in return for […]

CON overhaul gains final passage in General Assembly ATLANTA – Legislation containing the most significant reforms in decades to Georgia’s law governing hospital construction and new medical services is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp. The General Assembly give final passage late Thursday to a bill loosening restrictions in Georgia’s Certificate of Need (CON) law. The state House of Representatives passed the […]

New effort emerges to stop mining near the Okefenokee Swamp ATLANTA – Legislative efforts to block a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp have taken a new turn. The Georgia House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on a bill declaring a three-year moratorium on acceptance of applications for dragline surface mining permits of heavy sands minerals. That’s the mining technique and type […]

General Assembly sets new elections for PSC members State Senate President Pro Tempore John Kennedy ATLANTA – Legislation setting a new election schedule for members of the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) cleared the General Assembly Thursday. The state Senate voted 43-9 to hold the election for the PSC’s District 2 seat now held by Commissioner Tim Echols in May of next year […]

Georgia Senate panel OKs fiscal ’25 state budget State Sen. Blake Tillery ATLANTA – Georgia Senate budget writers approved a $36.1 billion state budget Thursday with pay raises for state employees and public school teachers fueled by a bulging revenue surplus. The spending plan, which takes effect July 1, would raise salaries for many state workers by $4,000, with additional raises of $3,000 […]

Georgia employment keeps reaching new highs ATLANTA – Georgia’s economy continued to reach all-time highs on a number of fronts last month, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. While Georgia’s unemployment rate remained steady at 3.1% in February, the number of jobs rose by 2,400 to a record high of more than 4.9 million. The state’s labor force was up […]

State Senate panel narrowly rejects Medicaid expansion State Sen. David Lucas ATLANTA – A plan by state Senate Democrats and some Republicans to fully expand Medicaid coverage in Georgia was shot down Thursday by the narrowest margin – a tie vote in a Senate committee. Sen. David Lucas, D-Macon, working with Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, brought a proposal to expand Georgia’s Medicaid […]

Private-school vouchers win final passage from General Assembly ATLANTA – The state Senate gave final passage Wednesday to controversial legislation offering private-school vouchers to Georgia students attending low-performing public schools. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 33-21 along party lines to adopt a version of the vouchers bill the state House’s GOP majority narrowly passed last week. The measure includes a number of changes to […]