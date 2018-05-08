Shop or Sale Charity Event – Cedartown Complete Cash – June 2

Cedartown Complete Cash is hosting a Shop or Sale Charity Event. June 2, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

We will be renting our parking spots to any vendor who wishes to set up and sell their items.

All parking spots rented will be $25 each.

All spots sold will be donated to the family of Stella Burnette.

Stella, 32 years old little girl, is currently battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia for the second time.

She will have to undergo several chemo treatments, radiation and receive a bone marrow transfusion from her oldest brother.

You may also follow her story on Facebook: @PrayersCoveringStellaPaige.

You may contact Cedartown Complete Cash at 678-246-2274 for more information.

Our address is 325 N. Main St., Cedartown, GA 30125.