Shipwrecked VBS: Rescued by Jesus – Antioch Baptist Church – July 15 to July 20

Antioch Baptist Church, Cedartown, GA invites children to Shipwrecked VBS: Rescued by Jesus

A summer kids’ event called Shipwrecked VBS will be hosted at Antioch Baptist Church from July 15 to July 20. At Shipwrecked, kids discover that Jesus rescues them! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos and crafts they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Sail Away Sendoff that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 7:45 p.m.

kids at Shipwrecked VBS will join a mission’s effort to provide seeds for families in Haiti to grow food.

Shipwrecked is for kids from 3 years old to 5th grade and will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.

For more information, call 678-986-2400 or email Kellie Blackmon at kblackmon75@gmail.com.

We also have online VBS registration available prior to VBS at https://www.antiochcedartown.com/vbs-2018