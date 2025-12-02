Shanty’s Sleigh Ride 500!!

Drones a threat to prison security ATLANTA — Drones powerful enough to lift a human have become a routine tool for delivering contraband in Georgia prisons. At a hearing Monday about the budget for prisons, Tyrone Oliver, the commissioner for the state Department of Corrections, said drones have been used to drop drugs laced with fentanyl and other goods, including power […]

Lawmakers, including former defendant, react to dismissal of Trump election case in Georgia ATLANTA — The only lawmaker among the group of co-indictees with President Donald Trump who were dismissed from the election fraud prosecution this week lashed out at the Fulton County district attorney who brought the charges more than two years ago. “I genuinely believe that Fani Willis knew from the beginning that there was no […]

Georgia election conspiracy case against Trump and indicted allies dismissed ATLANTA — Nearly half a decade after it started, the election fraud case against Donald Trump and his fellow indicted allies has ended, with a Fulton County judge on Wednesday granting a special prosecutor’s request for dismissal of the conspiracy case against the president and his 14 remaining co-defendants. Peter Skandalakis, executive director of the […]

Electric car drivers to get more charging stations in Georgia ATLANTA — Electric vehicle owners will eventually have another 26 places to recharge when motoring through Georgia after the state awarded $24.4 million in federal funding to build chargers along highways and interstates. “This investment will help further secure our status as a national leader in innovation and infrastructure for years to come,” Gov. Brian Kemp […]

Georgia Congressman wants continued investigation into Epstein’s network A Georgia Congressman who voted for legislation last week mandating the release of documents connected with child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said on Monday that it does not go far enough and that he wants further investigation. The Epstein Files Transparency Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives last week with votes in favor by all […]

Firebrand Georgia politician Greene says goodbye in social media post ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who forged a political brand as a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and his political base, announced on Friday that she had had enough of Washington — and of Trump himself — and will resign. The Rome Republican said in a nighttime post on X that she […]

Rising cost of auto insurance a tough problem to solve ATLANTA — Drivers saw rising auto insurance bills in recent years, yet the industry was not seeing gains, an advocate told state lawmakers Friday. Companies offering commercial, health and life insurance were posting ever higher pre-tax operating gains, but not those in the auto and home insurance segments, said Robert Passmore of the American Property […]

Lawmakers consider ways to reduce chronic absenteeism ATLANTA —Georgia students who miss too much school could wind up losing their rights to drive or to play sports. Those were among the recommendations of a legislative study committee that completed its work Thursday. A growing number of students are missing a tenth or more of each school year, a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 […]

Feds nab Chinese citizen accused of operating transnational drug operation ATLANTA — An alleged international drug king pin from China accused of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in Atlanta using operations based in Mexico was arraigned in a federal courthouse in Brooklyn Wednesday, where he was accused of a host of crimes that could land him in prison for life. Zhi Dong Zhang, 38, was extradited […]