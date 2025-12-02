Shanty’s Sleigh Ride 500!!

Saturday, December 6, 2025
Downtown Cedartown – W. Ware Street (by Lankford Corner)
11 AM – 3 PM | Races start at 1 PM
What’s it all about?
• A 500-foot holiday sleigh dash through downtown Cedartown!
• Teams of 5 build their own sleighs & race for prizes, trophies, and bragging rights.
• Judged categories: Fastest Sleigh, Best in Show, Most Christmas Spirit, Crowd Favorite
Family Fun for All Ages!
• Sleigh races, music, food, photo ops & prizes
• Santa himself will be there 11 AM – 1 PM for FREE photos!
• Happening the same day as Downtown’s Holiday Open House
Team Entry: $100 (includes 5 race shirts)
Ages 13+ to race | All creativity welcome!
Want to Sponsor or Volunteer?
• $200: NASCAR-style team sponsor (logo on sleigh + social shoutouts)
• $100–$500: Event sponsorship tiers available (ads, t-shirts, banners, and more!)
• FREE: Volunteer to help with race day setup, judging, or registration
Follow the fun: @shantysleighride500 on Facebook
shantyhairsociety@gmail.com
Contact: Tori (678-883-6163) | Levi (404-391-4715)
Let’s make this Cedartown’s new favorite holiday tradition!