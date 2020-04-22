Severe Storms possible Thursday

Georgia is bracing for yet another round of severe weather that is expected to move into the area Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prevention Center, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across north and central Georgia on Thursday.

Multiple rounds of severe weather could occur from early Thursday morning through Thursday night.

There will be a potential for a few strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flash flooding.

We should know more about the specifics on timing later today.

Coming up right behind tomorrow’s system will be another storm that could bring some severe weather early Saturday.

Stay with WGAA for the latest updates.