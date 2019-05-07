SEEKING VENDORS

CAMP ANTIOCH’S JUNE JUBILEE

Christian Music Festival & Corn Boil

SATURDAY, JUNE 1st

Arts, Crafts, Jewelry, Antiques, Food/Concessions, Activities, Etc.

Booth Space Rental:

$25 for a 10 x 10 outside space

$50 for a 10 x 10 outside space w/electricity (limited number)

$100 for an inside space (limited number)

*Special Signs will be given to booths/groups who pledge to give additional percentages or amounts as a “Love Offering” to Camp Antioch

Remember, this is a CHRISTIAN, FAMILY event allowing only appropriate items sold/displayed.

*Camp manage reserves the right to deny booths which they deem inappropriate!*

Vendors must request and pay rental fee for booth space no later than Wednesday, May 29th. (Forms are available at Camp Antioch or by calling Judy at 770-546-1994 or texting Janice at 770-846-7760)

Vendors may arrive to set up booths between 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st.

Vendors must close booths no later than 7 p.m. on June 1st and vacate camp property by 8 p.m.

NO ALCOHOL, TOBACCO, ILLEGAL DRUGS!

Children/Youth MUST be visually supervised by a responsible adult at all times.

Please dress modestly/appropriately for a Christian, family event!

Our historical facility was built in 1939 by Roosevelt’s CCC’s as “Antioch Consolidated School, then purchased by Polk and Haralson Baptist in 1963 and re-opened as “Camp Antioch”. It has also been known throughout the years as Polk-Haralson Baptist Assembly, Antioch Christian Life Center, Polk-Haralson Christian Life Center. Today we operate under our traditional name of “Camp Antioch”. Camp Antioch exists to be a blessing to the churches and community in the Name of Jesus, focusing on ministering to students of all ages.