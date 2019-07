Jet2 passenger fined $106G for violent outburst, threatening to kill: 'It was like she was possessed' Chaos erupted in the high skies. Janine Puhak

'Bachelorette' star Hannah B. 'grew a lot' from 'toxic' relationship with Luke P., premarital sex debate "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown doesn't think her relationship with Luke Parker was all bad ... even though it was pretty terrible. Jessica Sager

McDonald's testing Blueberry McGriddles for a limited time McDonald’s will now be cramming blueberries into its jam-packed McGriddles breakfast sandwiches. Michael Bartiromo

Cuba Gooding Jr. prosecutors brush off claims that his accuser is mentally unstable Manhattan prosecutors rejected defense claims on Wednesday that the woman who accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping her breast is a basket case. Tyler McCarthy