“Saturday Night with David Mixon” Fund Raiser – The American Legion Brewster-Cleveland Post 86 – Sept. 15

The American Legion Brewster-Cleveland Post 86 Presents “Saturday Night with David Mixon” on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

Starting at: 8:00 p.m.

Post 86 invites our family, friends, and community to join us for a night of great music and dancing. Saturday night is an opportunity for Post 86 and Polk County to help ensure the students in our elementary schools have the learning tools they need for this school year. The money raised at this event will help Post 86 purchase school supplies for our elementary schools, along with the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring.

Admission to the event is $5.00 or donate $5.00 or more in value in school supplies, and your entry is free. Our goal is to fill a school bus full of school supplies. We need pencils, paper, glue, scissors, backpacks, and notebooks. Our schools need drawing paper, markers, erasers, and crayons.

Help us make a difference in the life and education of a child.

All proceeds collected at the event will be used to purchase school supplies for our Polk County Schools.