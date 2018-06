Saturday Night Jubilee

It will be held the 2nd Saturday of each month beginning July 14, 2018.

6 P.M.

Salem Baptist Church

344 Salem Church Road

Tallapoosa, GA

Come and enjoy the best of Southern Gospel music, fun, and fellowship. There will be a different group each month. In July, we will have David Gresham, along with the group, Guiding Light.

For more information: Text Tammy @ 470-331-3027, or, email morningflower43@gmail.com

Facebook – Salem Baptist Church