Sanctity of Life

The Polk County Christian Coalition will once again conduct its annual pro-life observance in downtown Cedartown on Saturday, January 28. The march will commence at 11:45 am in the parking lot adjacent to Polk Farm Bureau on South Main Street. The march route will proceed north to the park in front of Polk Courthouse No. 2. At noon, the formal program will begin consisting of prayers, scripture and updates on the pro-life movement.

The event will be conducted regardless of inclement weather. The required permits have been secured. All applicable laws and regulations will be respected.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs, banners and flags to be carried along the march route. Families with children and especially church groups are warmly welcome to participate.

This will be the 24th annual event sponsored by the coalition in downtown Cedartown. It is held each January in close proximity to the anniversary of the overturned Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision federalizing abortion policy in the United States. The tone of this year’s event will be more upbeat in light of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade last year.

For further information, please contact Larry Tolbert, principal organizer at 770-748-0396.