Pompeo urges WHO to probe Wuhan lab illnesses, demands Beijing be transparent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to take a closer look at the lab in Wuhan, China where the COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have originated -- while demanding Beijing provide “full and thorough” information. Adam Shaw

Erika Jayne's husband Tom Girardi suffering from memory loss amid divorce and lawsuits, brother says "Real Housewives" star Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, is allegedly suffering from memory loss amid his mounting lawsuits and divorce. Melissa Roberto

Southern California wildfire fanned by hot, dry and windy weather The dry conditions and summerlike temperatures created peak wildfire conditions.

Iranian missiles land within 20 miles of ship, 100 miles from Nimitz strike group in Indian Ocean: officials EXCLUSIVE: Long-range missiles from Iran splashed down dangerously close to a commercial ship in the Indian Ocean Saturday and 100 miles from the Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group, Fox News has learned, in the latest example of rising tensions in the region. Lucas Tomlinson