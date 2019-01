Sanctity of Human Life – Annual Silent March – January 26, 2019

11:45 a.m. – Cedartown, GA

“Join us as we march together for the Sanctity of Life. The silent march will begin in the Georgia Farm Bureau parking lot in downtown Cedartown and will conclude at the steps of the Courthouse No. 2, with ceremonies beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Hosted by the Polk County Christian Coalition”