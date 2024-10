Harris brings out the stars to Georgia rally ATLANTA – Vice President Kamala Harris went on offense against former President Donald Trump Thursday night at a star-studded Get Out the Vote rally in Clarkston, the most diverse city in Georgia. In what has become the Democrat’s closing argument against Republican Trump just 12 days away from Election Day, Harris warned that an “unhinged” […]

State yanks permit for South Georgia biomass plant ATLANTA – Georgia environmental regulators have revoked a permit for a wood pellet manufacturing plant in Telfair County following a legal challenge opposing the project. The state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) approved a modification of Telfair Forest Products’ air-quality permit last July without requiring the company to install legally required pollution controls or conduct air […]

Manufacturer of transformers expanding Georgia operations ATLANTA – A multinational manufacturer of transformers for a wide range of industrial applications will expand its footprint in Georgia by investing $15.3 million during the next five years in a plant in Waynesboro, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. TMC Transformers USA Inc. – which is based in Italy and has 500 employees and offices […]

Trump stumps in Middle Georgia ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump brought his campaign to Republican-friendly Middle Georgia Wednesday, appearing before an enthusiastic crowd at Christ Chapel in Zebulon. Billed as a Believers and Ballots Town Hall, the event had a religious flavor. In a much different format from Trump’s usually raucous rallies, the former president answered questions from the […]

Ossoff bill targets ‘hidden’ foster care placements ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced legislation Wednesday aimed at strengthening federal oversight of state foster care systems. The bipartisan bill, cosponsored by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, follows a 13-month investigation a Senate subcommittee chaired by Ossoff conducted into the abuse and neglect of children in Georgia’s foster care system. Among the Human […]

Georgia early voters continue setting records ATLANTA – More than 1.8 million Georgians cast their ballots during the first week of early voting, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday. That record number, which included early votes through Tuesday, was expected to cross the 2 million mark by midday Wednesday, representing more than 26% of the state’s electorate. Raffensperger reported the […]

Insurance company AIG to open innovation hub in DeKalb ATLANTA – Leading global insurance company American International Group Inc. (AIG) will establish a new innovation hub in DeKalb County that will create more than 600 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The project will triple AIG’s current Atlanta-area office space to accommodate more than 1,000 employees. “Again and again, job creators are choosing the […]

Georgia Supreme Court denies bid to reinstate election rule changes ATLANTA – The Georgia Supreme Court Tuesday denied an expedited appeal of a Fulton County Superior Court ruling that invalidated a series of election law changes approved by the Republican-controlled State Election Board. Tuesday’s unanimous decision means none of the rules changes opposed by Democrats and some Republicans will be in effect for the Nov. […]

New committee to explore impacts of AI on Georgia courts ATLANTA – Georgia Chief Justice Michael Boggs Tuesday announced the formation of an ad hoc committee that will assess the risks and benefits of using artificial intelligence in the state’s court system. The committee, to be chaired by Justice Andrew Pinson, will look for ways to maintain public trust and confidence in Georgia’s judiciary as […]