RUGGED Gospel Ministries – Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church – July 29

July 23, 2018 Donna Hibbets Church News 0

RUGGED Gospel Ministries will be singing at Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m.

Pastor Kenny Teal invites everyone to attend.

The Church is located at 1335 Mt. Zion East Road, Buchanan, GA 30113.

 