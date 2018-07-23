RUGGED Gospel Ministries – Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church – July 29

RUGGED Gospel Ministries will be singing at Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m.
Pastor Kenny Teal invites everyone to attend.
The Church is located at 1335 Mt. Zion East Road, Buchanan, GA 30113.
RUGGED Gospel Ministries will be singing at Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m.
Pastor Kenny Teal invites everyone to attend.
The Church is located at 1335 Mt. Zion East Road, Buchanan, GA 30113.
Copyright © 2018 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340