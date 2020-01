Saints' Michael Thomas jabs Super Bowl LIV head referee on social media New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took a jab at an NFL referee after learning the official will be heading the officiating crew at Super Bowl LIV in Miami next month. Ryan Gaydos

Case of UK rapist referred to Court of Appeal, attorney general pushes for ‘whole-life order’ The United Kingdom’s attorney general has referred the case of a man deemed “Britain’s most prolific rapist” to the court of appeal, arguing that a “whole-life order” should be considered rather than his sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum of 30 years. Bradford Betz

Chris Wallace: Commemorative impeachment pens 'not a good look' for Nancy Pelosi “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace told Fox News Radio's “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Thursday that he agreed with host Brian Kilmeade's criticism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for handing out commemorative pens -- with her name on them -- after she signed a resolution transmitting two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for […] Talia Kaplan

Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy The Taliban have given the U.S. envoy their offer for a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan that would last between seven and 10 days, Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations said Thursday.