Roman Festival Brass concert to honor all First Responders

Roman Festival Brass will be performing a concert on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, Saturday, September 11th in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University at 3:00 p.m.

We would love to have as many first responders in attendance as possible as our guests of honor. This would include Fire, Police, Sheriff, State Patrol, EMTs, Doctors, Nurses, National Guard, current Military and any other public servant of our community.

We ask that those that attend in uniform to gather in the Eubanks Room (adjacent to Brookes Chapel) and process into the Chapel as we play a selection titled Home of Legends. You may then join their families after the procession.

There will be a reception in the Eubanks room following the concert.