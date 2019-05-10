Rockmart Library Summer Reading

Summer Reading Registration & Kickoff Event on May 24th from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. at the Rockmart Public Library. The first 300 children will receive a goody bag full of goodies! At 2 p.m. we are featuring a show presented by Mr. Damon’s Puppet Theatre! Free fun for the last day of school. For more information call 770-684-3022!

Polk Country Friends of the Library Book sale is starting Saturday, June 1st and is running until 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14th. Hardcover books are $2, paperbacks are $1 or 25 cents, movies are $1. Members of the Friends of the Library get advance access on Friday, May 31st. Call 770-684-3022 for more information.