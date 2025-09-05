Rockmart Fatal Stabbing: 54-Year-Old Man Dead After Argument

Rockmart, GA -A 54-year-old man has died following a stabbing Thursday evening in Rockmart. According to Rockmart Police, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. outside a residence on Gordon Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Street. During a heated argument, 28-year-old Daquad Keontrae Morris allegedly produced a large knife and stabbed the victim, identified as Melvin Kent, in the chest.

Kent managed to call 911 but lost consciousness while still on the line. He was promptly transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Morris has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He remains held without bond at the Polk County Jail