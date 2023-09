Colin Kaepernick compared NFL to slavery, now he wants to play for the Jets. Is he nuts? Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants to return to professional football. He's offered to play for the New York Jets as their quarterback. Should fans welcome him back?

Microscopic parasite found in Baltimore-area drinking water, officials say The Baltimore Department of Public Works detected low levels of Cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite, during a routine test of a reservoir.

Gaetz blows up at McCarthy in closed-door House GOP meeting: 'Fireworks' Rep. Matt Gaetz and Speaker McCarthy shared a heated exchange during a closed-door conference meeting that one source in the room described as 'fireworks.'

5 secrets to shopping smarter on Amazon Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains five features you may not be aware of that are offered by Amazon for customers looking to buy products online.