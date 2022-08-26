Reporter's Notebook: Breaking the wave Democrats see hope in using abortion to break the red wave that could push Republicans into power in the House and Senate, but the GOP's chances still look good historically

Jenny McCarthy, former Playmate, says Hugh Hefner’s ‘strict’ Playboy Mansion ‘was almost like Catholic school’ Jenny McCarthy, a former Playmate, explained why she didn't participate in A&E's shocking documentary about Hugh Hefner titled "Secrets of Playboy" that came out earlier this year.

Florida man on trial for rape of ex-wife fires lawyer and cross-examines victim A Florida man accused of kidnapping, raping and trying to murder his ex-wife, cross-examined her on the stand Wednesday after abruptly firing his attorney.

Taiwan deserves full US support but as we continue to poke China's leaders we must be ready The United States is committed to supporting Taiwan and we should be. But China views recent visits to Taiwan as provocation. We must be ready when China's leadership responds.