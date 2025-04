Port of Savannah sets another monthly record ATLANTA – The Port of Savannah set a monthly record in March for containerized cargo traffic for the second month in a row, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Thursday. Savannah handled 534,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units last month, up from February’s record of 479,850 TEUs. The March total also was 17% above the same month […]

Georgia’s Senate Republicans approve ban on endorsing diversity, equity and inclusion in education ATLANTA – After lengthy debate that plumbed the depths of racism in American history, Georgia’s Senate Democrats were unable to convince their Republican colleagues to drop legislation that would ban preferential treatment in public colleges and schools based on race and other factors. With this year’s legislative session ending Friday, Republican senators were rushing their […]

Religious freedom bill headed to Gov. Kemp ATLANTA – The General Assembly has given final passage to controversial religious freedom legislation limiting government intrusion into Georgians’ rights to exercise their religious beliefs. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) passed the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives 96-70 Wednesday night mostly along party lines. The measure, which originated in the Senate – sponsored by […]

Bill denying taxpayer-funding gender-affirming care to Georgia inmates prompts House walkout ATLANTA – Legislation denying gender-affirming care to inmates in Georgia’s prison system gained final passage in the Republican-controlled General Assembly Wednesday after state House Democrats walked out of the chamber in protest. Senate Bill 185, which the Senate’s GOP majority passed last month mostly along party lines, passed the House 100-2 and now heads to […]

Senate Republicans approve big changes to Georgia election law ATLANTA – Georgia’s Senate Republicans passed multiple changes to state election law Wednesday after rushing amendments into a bill from the House of Representatives. The overhauled House Bill 397 would remove the State Election Board from oversight by the elected secretary of state, giving the board custody of investigative reports and communications between the secretary […]

State Senate passes bill to double family compensation when teachers killed at school ATLANTA – The families of teachers killed in mass shootings and other violent acts at school would get double the money under legislation that has passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly but still awaits final approval after some changes. House Bill 105 passed the state Senate unanimously on Wednesday after unanimous passage by […]

Safety solutions company to build plant in Cobb County ATLANTA – A leading safety technology solutions company will invest about $10 million in a new manufacturing plant in Smyrna, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. Georgia-based Flock Safety’s new facility will create 210 jobs during the next three years. “In Georgia, we foster a business environment where innovative companies can get off the ground and […]

As Georgia legislative session winds down, advocates press for vote on religious liberty bill ATLANTA – Proponents of religious freedom gathered in the Georgia Capitol Tuesday to pressure the state House of Representatives to vote on a measure that would limit government intrusion into actions based on religious beliefs. Opponents say religious rights are not under attack and that Senate Bill 36 would make it legal to discriminate against […]

Georgia House panel OKs bill denying state coverage of gender-affirming care ATLANTA – Republican-backed legislation denying coverage of gender-affirming health care though the State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP) advanced in the Georgia House of Representatives Tuesday. The House Health Committee approved a bill that originated in the state Senate and passed that legislative chamber in February. The House panel added a provision to Senate Bill 39 […]