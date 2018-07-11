Ride for Cancer – The American Legion Brewster-Cleveland Post 86 – July 14

The American Legion Riders – July 14, 2018 – 12:00 to 4:00

The American Legion Brewster-Cleveland Post 86, 1675 Rockmart Hwy., Cedartown, GA is proud to host The American Legion Riders from Post 70 in Villa Rica and The Legion Riders from Rome, GA. The Legion Riders will visit Post 86 during their “Ride for Cancer.” Post 86 invites our community to join us! Post 86 will sell hamburger and hot dog plates to help raise money for cancer.

Come join us!

Other activities are planned!

Horseshoes, corn-hole and of course good music for the listening ear!

This is a community event!

You are invited!