Pennsylvania's Allegheny County to count more than 2,000 undated ballots that arrived on time Allegheny County elections officials in Pennsylvania Tuesday voted to count more than 2,000 mail ballots that appeared to be eligible except the voter forgot to add the date, according to reports. Brie Stimson

Beijing passes resolution to make ‘patriotism’ mandatory for Hong Kong lawmakers China’s top legislative body passed a resolution on Wednesday to make patriotism a legal requirement for Hong Kong lawmakers, according to multiple reports. David Aaro

Britney Spears 'afraid' of father Jamie, won't perform while he controls her career, lawyer alleges Britney Spears' lawyer said she's "afraid" of her father Jamie and will not resume her music career as long as he is her conservator. Nate Day

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Girardi seeking spousal support from estranged husband: report Singer and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, has requested spousal support from her husband Tom after their recent split. Nate Day