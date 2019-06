You are invited to revival at 5834 Rockmart Road, Silver Creek on June 9 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Services will be at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with Evangelist Johuan Bruer (pronounced Yohan Brewer). He is from South Africa. We would like to invite you to come out and hear this man of God and bring someone with you. Come expecting a blessing! For further information, contact Diane Glover at 470-999-0205.