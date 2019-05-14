Revival – Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church

Mt. Zion will begin revival on Sunday, May 19th through Wednesday, May 22. Services start at 7:00 p.m. each evening.

Bro. Blake Dodd, Pastor of Youngs Grove Baptist Church will be preaching on Sunday and Monday nights. Youngs Grove Choir will be singing on Sunday night.

Bro. Scott Gentry of Word of Life Ministry will be preaching on Tuesday night. The West Georgia Drama Team will be with us on Tuesday night, also.

Bro. Todd Cash of Crossroads Baptist Church will be preaching on Wednesday night.

Everyone is welcome and the church is located at 1335 Mt. Zion East Road, Buchanan, GA 30113.