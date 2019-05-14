Revival – Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church

Mt. Zion will begin revival on Sunday, May 19th through Wednesday, May 22. Services start at 7:00 p.m. each evening.
- Bro. Blake Dodd, Pastor of Youngs Grove Baptist Church will be preaching on Sunday and Monday nights. Youngs Grove Choir will be singing on Sunday night.
- Bro. Scott Gentry of Word of Life Ministry will be preaching on Tuesday night. The West Georgia Drama Team will be with us on Tuesday night, also.
- Bro. Todd Cash of Crossroads Baptist Church will be preaching on Wednesday night.
Everyone is welcome and the church is located at 1335 Mt. Zion East Road, Buchanan, GA 30113.