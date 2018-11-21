Revival – Live Oak Baptist Church – November 25-November 28

Live Oak Baptist Church – 150 Live Oak Road, Aragon – Revival

Sunday, 11:00 a.m., Nov. 25th, Live Oak Choir Singing

Sunday, 6:00 p.m., Nov. 25th, The Davis Trio Singing

Monday, 7:00 p.m., Nov. 26th, Chosen Singing

Tuesday, 7:00 p.m., Nov. 27th, Bellview Baptist Church Choir Singing

Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., Nov. 28th

Evangelist:  Brother T.D. Burgess

Everyone is Invited!

Pastor:  Brother Anthony Osborn

***Thank you to everyone that helped and donated items for “Operation Christmas Child”!  974 boxes were packed!***