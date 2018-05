Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church, 1335 Mt. Zion East Rd., Buchanan, GA, will be in Revival this Sunday-Wednesday, May 20-23.

Sunday night Bro. Ryan Williams will be preaching. The Truth Baptist Church Choir will be singing.

Bro. Toby Powers will be preaching Monday-Wednesday. Special singing nightly.

Homecoming will be Sunday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. Bro. Buddy Gentry will bring the message and Victory Road will be singing.

Pastor Kenny Teal invites everyone to attend.