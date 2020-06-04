REOPENING…Polk County Historical Society

Friday, June 12th the PCHS Museum at 117 West Avenue will reopen with our regular hours, Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 pm. The PCHS Genealogical Research Library, however, will not be open to the public, but is still taking research requests by mail or email https://polkhist.com/research-services/

We will be following these guidelines:

No groups larger than 10

Patrons should endeavor to stay 6 feet apart

Masks are recommended

Hand sanitizer and a hand washing station is provided

Our volunteer staff will keep doors and surfaces disinfected. We are pleased to welcome you back and have 9 new exhibits and have expanded 5 exhibits over the past few months, as well as general additions to many areas in the museum.

NEW EXHIBITS: Polk Churches, WelshFEST, Iron Industry, Antique Eyeglasses, Pickett Farm/Chevrolet, Early Businesses, Grist Mills, Vintage Fashion, and Banking, Press & Politics.

EXPANDED EXHIBITS: Pharmacy, Goodyear, Camera & Photographs, Schools, and 1996 Olympics.

Unfortunately, we have had to cancel our Monthly Member Meeting from March through June, due to the closure and the current group restrictions.