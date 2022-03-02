Red Back Church Hymnal Singing

Saturday, March 19, 2022

5:00 p.m.

Hiram First Baptist Church

4211 Hiram-Sudie Road

Hiram, GA

Ice cream to follow!

Contact Roy Woods at 404-391-6657

or Danny Nixon at 770-537-4783