Qualifying for local offices coming up in early March

Qualifying is about to begin for several local offices ahead of this year’s primary election in Polk County.

The Polk County Board of Elections says candidates can qualify starting Monday, March 2nd, at the elections office inside the Polk County Administration Annex on West Avenue in Cedartown.

Qualifying will run weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Thursday, March 5th, with the final day set for Friday, March 6th, ending at noon.

Seats up for election include three positions on the Polk County Commission, currently held by David McElwee, Linda Liles, and Hal Floyd. The qualifying fee for those seats is just over $409.43.

Four seats on the Polk County Board of Education are also on the ballot, each with a qualifying fee of $45.

The Polk County General Primary Election is scheduled for May 19th. If needed, a runoff election will be held June 16th.