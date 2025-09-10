Publix Shopping Center Plan in Cedartown Clears Key Step, Awaits November Vote

Cedartown officials took a major step toward bringing a Publix grocery store to Polk County this week, but the project still needs voter approval before it becomes a reality.

On Monday evening, the Cedartown City Commission approved a zoning change for a planned shopping center at the corner of Davis Road and the Highway 27 Bypass. The 110,000-square-foot development would be anchored by Publix and also include Marshalls, Ross, and several smaller retail spaces that have already drawn interest from other businesses.

Developer Tyler Morris, who is overseeing the project, presented the plans to commissioners, outlining how the shopping center would serve as a new retail hub for the community. The site sits next to Home Depot and near Walmart, tying into an already growing commercial corridor.

The zoning request, changing the property from C-2 to PD-2, passed with one adjustment recommended by City Manager Edward Guzman. Guzman requested that commissioners remove a residential zoning option for a portion of unused acreage on the property to ensure it remains dedicated to commercial use. The commission agreed and passed the measure unanimously.

While the approval is a significant milestone, the development still depends on a November ballot measure. Voters will decide whether to grant the City of Cedartown redevelopment powers that would allow the creation of a Tax Allocation District, or TAD, around the Highway 27 Bypass corridor.

The TAD would include Walmart, Home Depot, the proposed Publix shopping center, and surrounding stores. By capturing future increases in property tax revenue within that district, the city could fund infrastructure improvements such as sidewalks, lighting, and street paving. In turn, the incentives would make the project more attractive to Publix and other retailers by reducing long-term development costs.

If approved, the new commercial district would mark a major addition to Cedartown’s retail landscape, potentially drawing more shoppers to Polk County and boosting the local economy.

Residents will have the final say when redevelopment powers appear on the November ballot.