We are excited to announce our 2nd annual community event to support the youth!!

The PTS Summer Extravaganza will be an event the entire family can enjoy!

Join us on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 at the Cedartown Boys & Girls Club to learn about youth resources, shop small businesses, and enjoy fun activities!!! Every student in attendance will receive free school supplies! (while supplies last)

Last year we gave away over 100 bags of school supplies! Help us double that goal this year!

Donation locations will be announced next week In the meantime, feel free to shop on our Amazon Wishlist for supplies to fill each bag! (https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/dl/invite/jgaVt2s…)