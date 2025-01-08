PSD Winter Weather School Closure

Georgia lawmakers ready to take up usual mix of old business and new ATLANTA – The General Assembly will convene under the Gold Dome on Monday with the usual mix of old and new business on its plate. Supporters of perennial to-do items including tort reform and legalized sports betting will be back for another crack at getting their favorite causes through the legislature and to Gov. Brian […]

Ossoff seeking probe of mail delays to veterans ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is taking his efforts to improve mail delivery in Georgia to the state’s veterans. “In addition to issues with receiving prescription medications over the mail, I have heard from constituents that notices for Veterans Affairs claim exams are not being delivered in a timely manner,” Ossoff wrote in a letter to […]

North Georgia snowstorm lesson in early preparation ATLANTA – Georgia emergency management officials and motorists appear to be heeding the example of “Snowmageddon” – the snowstorm that paralyzed the state in 2014 with hours-long traffic jams and multiple collisions. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) started treating roads and highways with brine on Wednesday, two days before snow began to blanket the […]

U.S. attorneys Leary, Steinberg stepping down ATLANTA – Two more U.S. attorneys from Georgia are resigning ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month. Peter Leary, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, will step down effective Saturday, while Jill Steinberg, his counterpart for the Southern District of Georgia, will be leaving effective Jan. 17. Ryan Buchanan, U.S. attorney […]

Kemp declares state of emergency with winter storm approaching ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency Thursday ahead of a winter storm expected to strike the northern half of Georgia on Friday. A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will move into western Georgia by sunrise Friday and spread across much of North and Middle Georgia throughout the […]

Five presidents say goodbye to Jimmy Carter ATLANTA – Former President Jimmy Carter was remembered Thursday as a man ahead of his time who leaves his country and the world better off for his service. Georgia’s only president thus far, who died Dec. 29 at the age of 100, was eulogized at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., at a service attended […]

State lawmakers to explore industrial energy usage in Georgia ATLANTA – The Georgia House will form a special committee this year to try to get a handle on the growing demand for energy among power-dependent industries moving into the state, House Speaker Jon Burns said Wednesday. While the effort will not specifically target data centers, it will be comprehensive, Burns, R-Newington, told reporters outside […]

Northern half of Georgia bracing for wintry mix ATLANTA – The state Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin treating roads, bridges, and overpasses in Northwest Georgia at 7 p.m. Wednesday night in anticipation of a winter weather system expected to hit the northern half of the state early Friday. Brining operations will begin at midnight in metro Atlanta and 7 a.m. Thursday in […]

U.S. House passes Laken Riley Act ATLANTA – The U.S. House of Representatives has passed Republican-backed legislation named in honor of Georgia murder victim Laken Riley as the first act of the new Congress. The Laken Riley Act requires detention of illegal immigrants charged with nonviolent crimes including theft and burglary. It cleared the House 264-159 on Tuesday, with 48 Democrats […]