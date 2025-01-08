PSD Winter Weather School Closure

IMPORTANT – WINTER WEATHER SCHOOL CLOSURE
Based on conversations with state and local emergency management agencies regarding the incoming winter storm, all Polk School District campuses will transition to a Learn-from-Home day for Friday, January 10, 2025. Please refer to communication channels from your student’s respective school/teacher for guidance and expectations regarding assignments.
All extracurricular activities/sporting events for Friday and Saturday are cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date. We apologize for any inconvenience, but will always make decisions in the best interest of our students and staff, keeping safety our first priority.