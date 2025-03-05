PSD Superintendent to resign from post

Provided by Polk Today:

Polk School District will be looking for new leadership after the board voted to approve the resignation of Dr. Katie Thomas at the tail end of of the Tuesday, March 4 work session for the Board of Education.

Thomas reported during her final words as Superintendent that she is leaving her post ahead of a planned hip replacement surgery.

“Thank you to everybody, it has been an honor and privilege to serve alongside of you. This is my family, and I’ve been so very grateful for everything,” she said. “I’m so proud of this school district, despite what you read and hear which has been very ugly lately, which is unfortunate because there’s so many good things going on in this district, and that is because of you (the employees.)”

