Pryor to Success Summer Extravaganza will be hosted on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Polk County Boys & Girls Club in Cedartown, GA (321 East Queen St) 2pm-6pm! From the Kids Zone (interactive & water activities for students), Youth Resource Center (local youth organizations sharing information to students & parents on how they support the youth), pop-up shop (variety of small businesses selling goods & services), a live DJ, and free food — there will be activities for the entire family to participate in!

This year we are giving away FREE school supplies and haircuts to K-12 students! We are currently asking for school supply donations to reach our goal of DOUBLING last year’s 150 bags given away!! Donation drop off locations in Cedartown are Destiny’s Hair Lounge, Shanty Hair Society, and Cedartown Local Library! Thank you for your generosity.

Follow Pryor to Success on Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date! Contact Teyana Pryor if you want to be a vendor or reserve a space for your organization!