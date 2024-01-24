Prom Dress Drive & Giveaway

I’m super excited to be hosting our 2nd Annual Prettiest Of Them All Prom Dress Drive, to benefit our local & surrounding underprivileged & underserved communities. Starting now we will be collecting any new or gently used dresses, shoes & accessories until March 17, 2024.

Prom Dress Drive Will Be MARCH 23,2024 @ Cedartown Public Library from 10am-3Pm . We want you to go to your prom in style. Attendees will be able to pick out a dress, a pair of shoes, and even something sparkly while supplies last. The BEST part is that it is all FREE!! https://www.facebook.com/share/uBHBK9SiPpnHnxM5/?mibextid=9l3rBW Cedartown, Rockmart, Rome, & surrounding area. As you are shopping for your dress this year please consider donating your previously worn ones. Prom is such a special time and I truly believe every girl should have a chance to go, but most can’t afford it and that’s why we are here!! If you can not make the drop off times and location please feel free to reach out and I can arrange pickup or another drop off time/place. If you have any questions feel free to inbox me or email me Prettygirlbag770@gmail.com

There will be drawings held for FREE Prom Makeup Sessions and FREE Prom Hairstyles to make your prom an even better event! Hair, MUA, Lash Techs, Nail Techs, Photographers & Car Services We Would Love For you to volunteer your services & pay it forward!

Please share this post so we have the opportunity to collect as many dresses as we can!