‘Indiana Jones 5’ taps Phoebe Waller-Bridge as female lead opposite Harrison Ford Production on "Indiana Jones 5" is expected to start this summer.

CDC 'doing the bidding' of the Biden administration by making health disparities a race issue: Paris Dennard Republican National Committee national spokesperson Paris Dennard said the Centers For Disease Control is "doing the bidding" of the Biden administration by making health disparities a race issue. Fox News Staff

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster says Antonio Brown still has him blocked on social media Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed he’s still blocked on all social media platforms by former teammate Antonio Brown since their feud back in 2017 but says there are no hard feelings -- at least for him. Paulina Dedaj

Taylor Swift drops re-recorded album 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)' with six new songs The re-release also includes all 13 original songs from the Grammy-winner's sophomore album. Jessica Napoli