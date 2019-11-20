Prepared Samaritan CPR Training

The American Legion Post 86 in Cedartown has teamed up with Prepared Samaritans CPR Training for 3 lifesaving training classes. Each attendee will be trained and certified in CPR-First Aid and AED ) Automated External Defibrillator) at the end of the Prepared Samaritan’s classes. This program is endorsed by the American Heart Association. Training is open to the public for a cost of $79.00 for the 6.5 hour training course. Members and the staff of the American Legion cost is discounted at $65.00.

Join us on December 7, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to grow your skills and save lives!!