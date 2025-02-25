PreK and Kindergarten Registration for Polk School District

Georgia senators consider cost of addressing teacher shortage Georgia public schools were short 5,300 teachers as of December, an ongoing problem state lawmakers have been unable to fix. They have a new proposed solution, but it would take awhile to put in place: let more retired teachers return to the classroom with both pay and pensions. Senate Bill 150 would allow former teachers […]

Boggs stepping down as Georgia chief justice ATLANTA – Georgia Chief Justice Michael Boggs announced Tuesday that he will resign from the state Supreme Court at the end of next month, the last day of the Court’s current term. Boggs plans to return to private practice in South Georgia. In a resignation letter hand-delivered to Gov. Brian Kemp, Boggs noted his 25 […]

Georgia Senate panel advances data centers bill ATLANTA – Legislation prohibiting Georgia Power from passing on the costs of providing electricity to data centers to residential and small business customers cleared a state Senate committee Tuesday. An 8-5 vote of the Senate Regulated Industries Committee sent the bill to the Senate Rules Committee to schedule a floor vote. Senate Bill 34 comes […]

House committee approves bill codifying IVF into state law ATLANTA – Georgia families seeking to have children would have a guaranteed right to pursue in vitro fertilization (IVF) under legislation that cleared a state House committee Monday. While in vitro fertilization is already being practiced in Georgia, House Bill 428 would codify it into state law, protecting it from any litigation that might seek […]

Senate passes measure to review and revoke state agency rules The Georgia Senate adopted legislation Monday that would enhance lawmakers’ authority to overrule the results of the process that agencies use to enact laws. Senate Bill 28 would require the state to produce an analysis of an agency’s rule that could cost the public or local governments at least $1 million to comply with during […]

House lawmakers OK increase in foster care tax credit ATLANTA – The state House of Representatives voted Monday to increase an income tax credit for Georgia taxpayers who contribute to nonprofit organizations that help foster children who age out of the foster care system. House Bill 136, which passed 170-2, would raise the annual cap on contributions to the program from $20 million to […]

State Senate panel approves $40.5B mid-year budget ATLANTA – The state Senate is upping the ante on funding to help victims of Hurricane Helene recover from the massive storm that marched through South Georgia and east Georgia from Valdosta to Augusta last September. The Senate Appropriations Committee signed off Monday on a $40.5 billion mid-year budget that would add $125 million to […]

Legislature considering multiple measures that would affect transgender people Transgender people, particularly youths, remain a subject of Republican-led policy in Georgia, as lawmakers consider several bills that would regulate their interactions with the medical industry and with female athletes. Both the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives have measures that would ban transgender students born male from female teams in K-12 schools and in […]

Georgia lawmakers seek more regulation of drones, with national security among their concerns Drones would be subject to more restrictions under a couple of pieces of legislation that passed the Georgia House of Representatives Friday. House Bill 58 would prohibit flights over public gatherings. It would require that drones stay at least 400 feet from the airspace of ticketed entertainment events, unless they are being used for an […]